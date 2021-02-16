GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 1,042 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BC. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at $225,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 73.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 37.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Brunswick from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

NYSE BC opened at $91.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.79. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

