GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,290 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in First Busey were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Busey by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 57,310 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Busey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Busey by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

BUSE stock opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. First Busey Co. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $26.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average is $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 42.79%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

