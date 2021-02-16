GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $427,000 Stock Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 165.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 55,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 34,546 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 560,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 44.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 508.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $627.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.34.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCCI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

