GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 1,898 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOCU stock opened at $263.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.88 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.14 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total transaction of $1,309,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares in the company, valued at $57,498,326.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,983 shares of company stock valued at $91,629,112 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.47.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

