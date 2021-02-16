GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 22,797 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.21% of Eagle Bulk Shipping as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 105,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $456,000. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $80,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel acquired 8,287 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $149,994.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 168,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,044.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $31.50 to $27.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $308.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

