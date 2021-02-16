GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 38.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,358,000 after purchasing an additional 213,779 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 245,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,279.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 104,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 96,859 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 372.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WLK opened at $87.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.85 and its 200 day moving average is $72.66. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $91.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner sold 5,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $442,819.00. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $355,027.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

WLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

