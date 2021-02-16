GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Short Interest Update

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,690,000 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the January 14th total of 64,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSX. Nomura cut GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GSX Techedu has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.32.

Shares of NYSE:GSX traded up $4.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.67. 4,227,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,876,004. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.19. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of -285.97 and a beta of -0.50. GSX Techedu has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $149.05.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $289.53 million for the quarter. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

