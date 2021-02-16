Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) vs. CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Head-To-Head Survey

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) and Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CHF Solutions and Guided Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHF Solutions -254.26% -173.61% -131.01% Guided Therapeutics N/A -29.31% 502.80%

Risk & Volatility

CHF Solutions has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CHF Solutions and Guided Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHF Solutions $5.51 million 4.72 -$18.11 million ($279.28) -0.03 Guided Therapeutics $40,000.00 174.64 -$1.92 million N/A N/A

Guided Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CHF Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CHF Solutions and Guided Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHF Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

CHF Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.53%. Given CHF Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CHF Solutions is more favorable than Guided Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.1% of CHF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of CHF Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 76.3% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow System, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood set, and catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct Salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Southeast Asia, Brazil, India, and Greece. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

