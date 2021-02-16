GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $41.53 Million Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,117 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $41,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUMC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Yum China stock opened at $62.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $62.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

