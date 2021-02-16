GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Chemed worth $31,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 66,371.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,626,096 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter worth about $27,789,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Chemed by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 25,521 shares in the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new position in Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,348,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 370,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $509.05 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $330.01 and a 1-year high of $560.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $528.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total transaction of $268,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total transaction of $1,098,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,430,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,010 shares of company stock worth $2,680,840 in the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

