GW&K Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $39,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Graco by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Graco by 521.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $500,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,816,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GGG. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $71.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

