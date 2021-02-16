GW&K Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $35,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $237.21 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.39.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

