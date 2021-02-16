GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 1,344 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $33,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOVT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Novanta by 118.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 211.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the third quarter worth $212,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the third quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $811,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $144.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 124.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $144.42.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Novanta in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Novanta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

