GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 2,045 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $28,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NHI. KeyCorp upgraded National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho downgraded National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $135,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

NHI stock opened at $70.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.28. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 13.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 80.18%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

