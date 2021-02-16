GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 45,139 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,139 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Molina Healthcare worth $36,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,182,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $216.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $246.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.54.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

