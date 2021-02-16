GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 958 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $38,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $217.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.90 and its 200-day moving average is $182.75. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $221.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.22 and a beta of 1.37.

CHDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.