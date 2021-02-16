Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. Halliburton posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Halliburton.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 248,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,789,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Halliburton by 7.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,151 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 30.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $45,335,000 after buying an additional 885,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,114,640 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $39,967,000 after buying an additional 110,817 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1,140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halliburton (HAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.