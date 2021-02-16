Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) (ETR:HHFA) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) (ETR:HHFA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HHFA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Commerzbank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €20.58 ($24.22).

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) stock opened at €20.70 ($24.35) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €16.85. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €9.68 ($11.39) and a 12 month high of €23.10 ($27.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates in four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

