Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) (CVE:HTL) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.50

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) (CVE:HTL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 1162418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.

HTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$1.93 target price on shares of Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Pi Financial raised their price objective on Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$207.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.63.

In other Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) news, Director Robert J. Potter acquired 20,000 shares of Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.33 per share, with a total value of C$26,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$142,652.40.

About Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

