Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on March 9th

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Hanesbrands has a payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hanesbrands to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

NYSE HBI opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $30,667.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,300.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $576,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,629 shares of company stock worth $1,924,104. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.05.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

