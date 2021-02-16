Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.52. Hanmi Financial posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 412.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%.

Several research firms recently commented on HAFC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hanmi Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

HAFC stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $470.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $17.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 232,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 14,247 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

