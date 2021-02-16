HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.65

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 13495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HarborOne Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%. On average, analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

