Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading 21.4% Higher This Week

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 21.4% against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $140.69 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for $295.89 or 0.00597611 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00012183 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 95.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 491,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 475,481 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

Harvest Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

