Haverford Trust Co. Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,288,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,421 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,582,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,206 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,274,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,254,000 after purchasing an additional 140,812 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,015,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,620,000 after purchasing an additional 485,600 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.65. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $27.98.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

