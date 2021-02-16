Haverford Trust Co. Purchases 32 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,063,000 after purchasing an additional 227,199 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 507,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,058,000 after buying an additional 33,826 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 123.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after buying an additional 204,866 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 15.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 353,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,024,000 after buying an additional 48,394 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 43.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,857,000 after buying an additional 58,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $370.15.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $372.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $427.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $386.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

