Haverford Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 2,660 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,660 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTSH. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $76.96 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.18.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,260.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $86,375.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

