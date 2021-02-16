Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.66. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $35.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75.

HVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In related news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 10,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $285,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,963.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

