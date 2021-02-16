HC Wainwright Increases NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Price Target to $18.00

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.55.

Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $270.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $12.89.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. 28.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

