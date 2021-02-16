HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,331. The company has a market capitalization of $151.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $83.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

