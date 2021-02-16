Head to Head Analysis: Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) vs. MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) and MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Xilinx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of MagnaChip Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Xilinx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of MagnaChip Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xilinx and MagnaChip Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xilinx $3.16 billion 11.30 $792.72 million $3.35 43.51 MagnaChip Semiconductor $792.20 million 0.87 -$21.83 million $0.48 40.60

Xilinx has higher revenue and earnings than MagnaChip Semiconductor. MagnaChip Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xilinx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Xilinx and MagnaChip Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xilinx 21.22% 30.66% 15.20% MagnaChip Semiconductor 47.11% 38.96% 3.80%

Volatility & Risk

Xilinx has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MagnaChip Semiconductor has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Xilinx and MagnaChip Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xilinx 1 15 3 0 2.11 MagnaChip Semiconductor 0 1 3 0 2.75

Xilinx presently has a consensus target price of $121.24, indicating a potential downside of 16.82%. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 11.17%. Given MagnaChip Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MagnaChip Semiconductor is more favorable than Xilinx.

Summary

MagnaChip Semiconductor beats Xilinx on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores. It also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference designs that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products comprising one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays. In addition, it provides design, customer training, field engineering, and technical support services. The company offers its products to electronic equipment manufacturers in sub- markets, such as data center, wireless, wireline, aerospace and defense, test and measurement, industrial, scientific and medical, automotive, audio, video and broadcast, and consumer. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors; and through direct sales to original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing service providers, as well as independent sales representatives. The company has a collaboration with Kameleon Security to develop cybersecurity solution for servers, cloud computing, and data centers. Xilinx, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group. The Foundry Services Group segment provides analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless and integrated device manufacturer semiconductor companies to manufacture a range of products, including display drivers, light emitting diode (LED) drivers, audio encoding and decoding devices, microcontrollers, touch screen controllers, RF switches, park distance control sensors for automotive, electronic tag memories, and power management semiconductors. The Standard Products Group segment offers display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in ultra-high definition, high definition, full high definition, LED, 3D and organic light emitting diodes televisions and displays, notebooks, and mobile communications and entertainment devices. This segment also offers power management semiconductor products, such as metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors, insulated gate bipolar transistors, DC-DC converters, LED drivers, SSD PMIC products, and switching and linear regulators for televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, other consumer electronics, and consumer appliances, as well as for industrial applications. It serves consumer, computing, and industrial electronics original equipment manufacturers; original design manufacturers; and electronics manufacturing services companies, as well as subsystem designers. The company sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and distributors worldwide. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

