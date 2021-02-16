Head-To-Head Comparison: Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) & Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) and Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

26.7% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Synaptics shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Synaptics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Synaptics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies -24.00% -44.04% -24.46% Synaptics 8.47% 21.89% 10.46%

Volatility and Risk

Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synaptics has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Everspin Technologies and Synaptics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Synaptics 0 3 9 0 2.75

Everspin Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.65%. Synaptics has a consensus price target of $130.45, suggesting a potential upside of 0.27%. Given Everspin Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Everspin Technologies is more favorable than Synaptics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Synaptics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies $37.50 million 3.60 -$14.67 million ($0.80) -8.89 Synaptics $1.33 billion 3.37 $118.80 million $4.21 30.90

Synaptics has higher revenue and earnings than Everspin Technologies. Everspin Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synaptics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Synaptics beats Everspin Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM. The company provides its products for applications, including data center, industrial, automotive, transportation, and enterprise storage markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications. It also provides TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad; AudioSmart personal voice and audio solutions; VideoSmart single-chip 4K UHD media processors for TVs, set-top boxes, and over-the-top streaming devices; and ImagingSmart solutions. In addition, the company offers TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves mobile and PC original equipment manufacturers; Internet of Things manufacturers; and consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.