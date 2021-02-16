Head-To-Head Comparison: Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) and Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) and Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Global Blue Group and Change Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Change Healthcare 0 15 8 0 2.35

Change Healthcare has a consensus price target of $21.37, suggesting a potential downside of 9.81%. Given Change Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Change Healthcare is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Risk and Volatility

Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Change Healthcare has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blue Group and Change Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blue Group N/A -0.32% -0.31% Change Healthcare -5.76% 13.43% 4.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Blue Group and Change Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blue Group N/A N/A $9.05 million N/A N/A Change Healthcare $3.20 billion 2.25 -$947.60 million $1.47 16.12

Global Blue Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Change Healthcare.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Global Blue Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Change Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Change Healthcare beats Global Blue Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides strategic technology and payments partner services to merchants worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It operates a technology platform that serves a network of approximately 400,000 merchant stores. The company offers merchants a range of in-store issuing software solutions to their needs, as well as pre- and post-transaction services to attract and serve international shoppers; and AVPS, including point-of-sale dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services for the retail and hospitality sectors, as well as e-commerce dynamic currency conversion solutions, services, and software for automated teller machines and multi-currency processing for online merchants. It also provides services to international shoppers to reclaim VAT on eligible goods purchased outside their country of origin; and pay for goods and services abroad in their home currency through DCC services. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Wangen-BrÃ¼ttisellen, Switzerland. Global Blue Group Holding AG is a subsidiary of SL Globetrotter, L.P.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc., an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment offers software and analytics solutions for financial performance, payment accuracy, clinical decision management, value-based payment, provider and consumer engagement, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment enables financial, administrative, and clinical transactions; electronic business-to-business and consumer-to-business payments; and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services segment provides solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.