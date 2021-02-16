Head to Head Survey: Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) & Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) and Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) alerts:

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) and Summit State Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) 25.27% 10.29% 0.52% Summit State Bank 24.21% N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.3% of Summit State Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) and Summit State Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) $7.29 billion 3.33 $2.13 billion N/A N/A Summit State Bank $32.66 million 2.78 $6.48 million N/A N/A

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) has higher revenue and earnings than Summit State Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) and Summit State Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) 4 3 1 0 1.63 Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit State Bank has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) beats Summit State Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Its offerings include equity and debt capital markets transaction services; financing, as well as advice relating to investment banking activities; products and services for cash management and trade finance; brokerage and trading services; post trade investor services such as custody, risk and valuation, and collateral management services; and macroeconomic analysis and securities research services. The company's Corporate & Private Customers division provides everyday banking services for private individuals and smaller companies, and private banking services for high net worth individuals in the Nordic countries. It also offers complex banking and advisory services to medium-sized companies; and issues cards in the Nordic countries under the SEB's brands, as well as for Eurocard and several other partner brands. Its Baltic division provides full banking and advisory services to private individuals and small and medium-sized corporate customers in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. The company's Life division offers life insurance solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients primarily in the Nordic and Baltic countries. Its offerings include unit-linked, portfolio bond, and traditional insurance, as well as health and sickness insurance. Its Investment Management division provides asset management services through a range of funds and portfolio mandates to institutional investors, as well as retail and private banking clients in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Baltic countries. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial loans and leases; lines of credit; commercial real estate, small business administration, residential mortgage, and construction loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as term loans, credit lines to individuals, equipment loans, and business lines of credit. Its loan products also comprise loans for accounts receivable and inventory financing, loans to agriculture-related businesses, and equipment and expansion financing programs. In addition, the company provides Internet and telephone banking; and other services, such as banking by appointment, online banking, direct payroll and social security deposits, letters of credit, access to national automated teller machine networks, courier, safe deposit boxes, night depository facilities, notary, travelers checks, lockbox, and banking by mail. Further, it offers cash management and electronic bill payment services. The company operates through five depository offices located in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Healdsburg, and Petaluma, as well as loan production offices in Roseville, California and Scottsdale, Arizona. Summit State Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.