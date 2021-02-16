HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, an increase of 69.4% from the January 14th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HHR opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 0.57. HeadHunter Group has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $33.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $16.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.02 by $5.62. The business had revenue of $28.97 million for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HeadHunter Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

