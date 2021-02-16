Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.20.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $423.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HCSG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $30.73 on Monday. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.2062 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 983.6% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,734,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after buying an additional 1,574,781 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 429.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,668,000 after buying an additional 891,567 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,097,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,835,000 after purchasing an additional 493,925 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 867,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 423,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,165,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,143,000 after purchasing an additional 278,765 shares in the last quarter.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

