Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Stock Holdings Increased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,165,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,143,000 after purchasing an additional 278,765 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,604,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,072,000 after purchasing an additional 263,444 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 983.6% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,734,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,781 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 429.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,668,000 after purchasing an additional 891,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 911,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,629,000 after purchasing an additional 103,209 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $423.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.2062 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

In other news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

