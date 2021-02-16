HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Short Interest Down 29.6% in January

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the January 14th total of 6,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 853,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $12,784,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,903,542.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $4,691,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,759 shares of company stock worth $19,457,754. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in HealthEquity by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,650 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 271.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,269,000 after acquiring an additional 38,463 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 7.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 100,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.40. 841,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,431. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,708.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.78.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HQY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

