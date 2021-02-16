Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Short Interest Update

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the January 14th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,299,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,959,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,052,000 after purchasing an additional 375,980 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 100.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 400,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 201,267 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,618,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 121,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

