Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) PT Raised to $12.00 at Cowen

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Cowen from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 56.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HP. Wolfe Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $51,904.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at $622,665.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

