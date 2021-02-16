Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 168.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,949 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,689,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,963,000 after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSIC opened at $69.46 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $74.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research raised Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.27.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

