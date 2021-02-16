Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:HESAY traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,421. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.22. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $55.31 and a 1 year high of $112.22.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

