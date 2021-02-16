Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Update

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the January 14th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HESAY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HESAY stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,421. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $55.31 and a 52 week high of $112.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.22.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

