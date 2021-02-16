HEROcoin Price Tops $0.0055 on Top Exchanges (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $28,077.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00063755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $424.42 or 0.00859301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00048423 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,488.99 or 0.05039284 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00024362 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00016552 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00031988 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

HEROcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

