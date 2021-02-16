Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%.

Highway has decreased its dividend by 17.2% over the last three years.

Shares of Highway stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 million, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.43. Highway has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Highway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

