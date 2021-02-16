Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Acquired by THB Asset Management

THB Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,004 shares during the quarter. THB Asset Management’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 51.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $40,580.00. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

