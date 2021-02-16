Homeros (HMR) Price Tops $0.0704 on Top Exchanges

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. Homeros has a market capitalization of $31.19 million and $6.19 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Homeros has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. One Homeros token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0704 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Homeros alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00060293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.45 or 0.00263612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00083088 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00073873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00086004 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $199.13 or 0.00405531 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00186002 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,268,600 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com.

Homeros Token Trading

Homeros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.