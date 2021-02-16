Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 94.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.

HRZN opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $263.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $14.42.

HRZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Compass Point cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

