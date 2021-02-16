Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,764 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 89.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 13,213 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 16.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 18.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 19.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken bought 6,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.89. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRL. Bank of America lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

