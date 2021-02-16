HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) traded up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.82 and last traded at $29.77. 2,642,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 2,136,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSBC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Get HSBC alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HSBC by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,255,000 after purchasing an additional 37,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 326.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 71,984 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.