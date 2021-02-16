HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Increased to $600.00 by Analysts at Truist

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price boosted by Truist from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUBS. UBS Group upped their price objective on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HubSpot from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded HubSpot from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $445.61.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $502.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $400.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.72. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $527.69.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. Research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $3,283,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,877,925.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael K. Simon sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $4,484,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,489,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,933 shares of company stock valued at $26,833,014 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 61.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

